Dragon's Crown official website A boss fight takes place inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

When "Dragon's Crown" was first released back in 2013, it enchanted gamers not just with its fast-paced combat and complex role-playing game elements, but also with its distinct art style. The game did not look like a bunch of other titles available on the market, and that unique look gave it an identity.

Later this year, fans will be given the opportunity to enjoy the RPG once again but with those eye-catching visuals remastered for this current generation of gaming.

Thus far, developers have already offered some early looks at what "Dragon's Crown Pro's" remastered visuals will look like. Now, fans can even compare the graphics of the remastered title to those of the original.

Some images on the game's official Japanese website allowed fans to look at side-by-side comparisons of the original and the remastered title's graphics, and the differences between the two were striking. The images from "Dragon's Crown Pro" looked significantly clearer and sharper, and the details were more apparent as well.

This should not come as any surprise as the artwork has been refined, and the upcoming game is even expected to feature 4K compatibility right from day one.

For those fans who want to see more of the game's improved visuals, they can check out additional screenshots included in this article from DualShockers as well as some gameplay snippets featured in the TV commercial embedded below.

Apart from the remastered graphics, developers previously revealed that they had re-recorded the sounds for the game with help from a live orchestra.

Additional features that are actually related to gameplay were not included, though there is a cross-save function that will enable those who have played the game previously on either the PS3 or PS Vita to continue their progress in the remastered title.

"Dragon's Crown Pro" will make its western debut sometime this spring.