"Dragon's Crown Pro" is the soon-to-be-released enhanced port of the 2013 action RPG known as "Dragon's Crown" that was originally released for the PS3 and PS Vita.

Now, that it's coming to the PS4, developers have decided that they want to take full advantage of the more powerful hardware available to them by significantly enhancing the game's graphics.

So just how much have the graphics been improved in the enhanced port? A new trailer aims to shed more light on that exact topic.

Published just recently by Atlus USA, the new comparison trailer shows what the game looks like with HD graphics and with 4K visuals.

The differences are quite easy to spot.

The character models appear more detailed in 4K, and when enemies are huddled together, it also becomes easier to distinguish them from one another.

In general, the game is just presented clearer and in greater definition in 4K, which should come as no surprise.

If fans still want better examples of how the game's graphics have been improved, they can head on over to the game's official website and check out some of the special comparison images that have been posted there. The images are placed right next to each other, so viewers can clearly see the difference between the two.

It's not just the visuals that are getting enhanced in "Dragon's Crown Pro," as the developers have gone ahead and re-recorded the soundtrack as well. Even the sounds of swords clanging against one another should be more defined in the upcoming game.

For those who did not play the original but are interested in trying out this enhanced port, they can look forward to experiencing a classic variant of the fantasy RPG. Players will be asked to work with one another to go through numerous dungeons that are home to various kinds of monsters.

Players will have six character types to choose from in the game.

Amazons are powerful warriors capable of wielding heavy pieces of equipment while remaining light on their feet. They're ideal for striking when the enemy is stunned but they should not always stay on the frontline.

Dwarves are tough individuals who can dual-wield weapons in the game, upping their damage potential. They also possess this unique skill that allows them to throw enemies around.

Elves are at their best when they are allowed to stay at the rear and snipe away at enemies using their bow and arrows. Elves are annoying to deal with for enemies because they are tough to hit.

Fighters are covered head to toe in armor and they can also provide protection for their allies, so they should always be positioned along the frontline. Though they aren't the best damage-dealers in the game, they can still take a big chunk of an enemy's health away if they get within range.

Sorceresses can cast all kinds of magic spells in the game. They are absolutely essential to have in a party as they provide various forms of support.

Wizards don't possess the physical strength necessary to defeat monsters, but they more than make up for that with their ability to cast highly damaging magic spells.

It won't be long before players will be able to journey through dungeons as one of those six characters, as "Dragon's Crown Pro" is due out on May 15.