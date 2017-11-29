'Dragon's Crown Pro' Rumors: Western Release of Remastered RPG Could Be Announced Soon

Dragon's Crown Pro official website 'Dragon's Crown Pro' is set to be released in Japan next year

Earlier this year, developers officially announced "Dragon's Crown Pro," a remastered version of "Dragon's Crown," a side-scrolling action role-playing game that was released back in 2013.

The remastered title has only been confirmed for Japan thus far though, and gamers in other parts of the world have been waiting for further announcements revealing that they too will soon be able to enjoy this RPG once more.

While official word is still lacking at this point, the folks over at Niche Gamer recently found something that could give fans in other regions a little bit of hope.

According to a recent report from the website, an earlier version of a list provided by Sony of PlayStation Experience exhibitors and the playable games that will be featured at the event contained the aforementioned remastered title.

The list has since reportedly been updated to remove the mention of the game, though Atlus/Sega are still expected to be present at the event.

With the publishers coming to PlayStation Experience, it is possible that they will take advantage of the platform provided by that event to announce that "Dragon's Crown Pro" is also getting a worldwide release.

In the original "Dragon's Crown," players can select from one of six character options, with those being Amazon, Dwarf, Elf, Fighter, Sorceress and Wizard. Each character class possesses its own distinct array of abilities and traits.

Once players select the character they want to use, they can then head to town to form a party that may be made up of either other player-controlled characters or ones operated by the computer. They can also purchase and equip new pieces of equipment while in town.

After players are done making their preparations, they can then venture into different dungeons and battle all kinds of enemies.

The remastered version of the game is expected to provide the same kind of gameplay and tell the same story once it is released.

More news about "Dragon's Crown Pro" should be made available soon.