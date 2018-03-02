'Dragon's Dogma' Servers for the Xbox 360 to Be Shut Down

"Dragon's Dogma" and "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" players still logging in via their Xbox 360 will have to consider an upgrade, as Capcom is about the drop network support for their console. The company is shutting down network services for the console on March 31, 2018.

The Xbox 360 servers for the game are going down for a final time at 4 a.m. EST at the end of March, as Capcom announced on their blog. That means that multiplayer support for the Xbox 360 versions of "Dragon's Dogma" and "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" will no longer provide multiplayer features, lie Pawn rental from other players or access to the Ur-Dragon.

The network features for "Dragon's Dogma" were one of the first implementations of multiplayer co-op that did not require the other player to be online at the same time. The Pawn rental system effectively lets players hire an NPC that's been customized by another player.

The game also lets players join in a boss battle, although they've also been implemented in such a way that the players can contribute at different times. It was a unique take on co-op multiplayer when "Dragon's Dogma" first came out in 2012, as Gamespot noted.

The game will remain fully functional otherwise, just minus the network features for the action RPG.

Meanwhile, Capcom is still keeping "Dragon's Dogma" and "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" network services open for players on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC. For those who own the Xbox 360 version, they will have to play the games offline starting March 31.

"To all Xbox 360 players, thank you for all the Pawns you've shared in the Rift and the damage dealt to the Ur-Dragon," Capcom's Yuri Araujo concluded in his blog post.

"Well done, Arisens," he added at the end.