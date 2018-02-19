Drake Donates Almost $1 Million in New Music Video 'God's Plan'

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Drake gives away almost million to various causes as he films the music video for his single "God's Plan."

Canadian rapper Drake said that he donated almost $1 million during the production of the new music video for "God's Plan" which was made public on Feb. 16.

Drake's single, "God's Plan," has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for its third week, making it the first song ever to get three weeks of more than 75 million streams from the U.S., said Nielsen Music as told by Billboard.

At the start of the music video uploaded in the OVO Sound Youtube channel, it says, "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label..." The music video, which has garnered over 10 million views and over 600,000 likes to date, features Drake donating to various causes which seemed to actually amount to the price previously stated in the beginning of the music video.

The Sabor Tropical Supermarket in North Beach gets the first appearance among the other venues Drake donated to. Drake is seen to enter the supermarket with a megaphone and says, "Anything you guys want in this store is free." Shoppers bought several grocery items with Drake paying for them all.

Drake is also seen to give an oversized check, which amounted to $50,000, to a University of Miami student. At Miami Senior High School, the rapper again donates $25,000.

There were also clips of Drake donating toys to students and giving away huge amounts of money, food, and cars to Miami citizens. The Miami Fire Department also got a $20,000 check, while Lotus Village, a homeless shelter, got $50,000. Women got Target gift cards, and children got toys.

On Thursday, Drake shared an Instagram photo of the clapperboard for "God's Plan." He captioned it, "The most important thing I have ever done in my career... drop a [prayer emoji] if I can share it with you."

The rapper also uploaded an Instagram story, which was screen captured and tweeted by Complex Music, wherein he challenges people "to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy."