Drake Gives Away Over $125,000 for 'God's Plan' Music Video

It is a nice time to be in Miami nowadays, with musician Drake giving away money as a part of God's plan.

Drake has been going around the Florida city since early this week to film the music video for his single "God's Plan," and has been making a lot of people happy in the process.

The multi-Grammy winner kicked it off on Monday morning at Miami Senior High School. He went to the school to film then left with a donation of $25,000. According to Miami Herald, he also promised every student that he would be back to design new school uniforms through his clothing label, OVO.

Next up, he went to University of Miami where he performed what seemed like an impromptu concert for a horde of students. That was before he surprised one student, Destiny Paris, whom he awarded with $50,000 in scholarship. Paris recognized God's plan through Drake's words, as he thanked Him for the scholarship. "Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed," she said in an Instagram post. "I'm living out my dreams."

Meantime, Drake was not yet done spreading blessings. On Tuesday afternoon, the 31-year-old musician dropped by Sabor Tropical Supermarket and announced via a megaphone that the food was on him. According to E! News, Drake paid for everyone's groceries at that time, worth around $50,000.