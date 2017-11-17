Drake Halts Performance After Seeing a Fan Sexually Assaulting Women in the Crowd

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Drake while performing in Las Vegas.

Canadian rapper Drake is gaining more and more fans for temporarily stopping his live performance to call out a concertgoer who was allegedly groping women in the crowd.

Drake is currently in Australia for a series of shows under his "Boy Meets World" tour. Earlier this week, the rapper hosted an after-party at the Marquee nightclub in Sydney when the incident happened.

In the middle of his performance, videos show Drake had suddenly told the sound operators to stop the music. He then pointed to a man in the crowd and firmly said: "If you don't stop touching girls, I will come out there and f*** you up."

Since the event was held in a bar, the stage Drake was performing on was much closer to the people in the crowd, and it was possible for him to see what some people were doing.

The audience cheered and applauded Drake right after he called out the unknown man. In the video, it seemed like the accused fan tried to reason with him and kept on insisting his innocence, but Drake was not buying it.