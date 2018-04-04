Drake New Album News, Rumors: Rapper Teases New Music; Late 2018 Release Possible?

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Featured in the image is Drake

Drake is hard at work on his next album, and fans can see the evidence all over his face.

In a recent Instagram story (a screenshot of which provided below), he shared a photo of himself taking a stroll. He directed the attention of users to his eye bags and wrote, "You can see the album hours under my eyes."

While it looks like the rapper has been spending most of his time putting his upcoming album together, no official details about his new music or when fans will get to hear it first have come to the surface.

OVO followers are used to it by now, though as Drake is known as one to keep any information on the music he's working close to his chest until he releases it.

The only thing that's set in stone is that a new album is being made, and with the time and effort that the Canadian rapper is clearly devoting to it, fans can expect amazing things from this highly-anticipated release.

Him working round the clock though suggests that he is getting a lot done, which means that it might not be long before fans get to listen to the fruits of his labor.

It is not like Drake is leaving them empty-handed though. Even though his latest offering, an EP called "Scary Hours," was released back in January, it still dominates the music charts and breaks records.

A single from this project, "God's Plan" continues to reign supreme in the Billboard Hot 100, having recently crossed its tenth week at number one. This feat makes him the first male soloist to have tallied two 10-week number one hits, the first one being "One Dance" back in 2016.

"God's Plan" is only one of the five songs in the pool of 1,071 number one hits hailed in the 59-year history of Billboard Hot 100 to spend its first 10 weeks on top of the chart. This is a milestone achieved by just one other singer recently — and that is Adele with "Hello" released in 2015.

Before that, such accomplishment has escaped any artist in the past couple of decades as the other three songs that stayed at the summit for at least 10 weeks since their initial release were all from the 1990s. They are "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, "Candle in the Wind/Something About the Way You Look Tonight" by Elton John, and "I'll Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans.

This goes to show just how great the music Drake puts out, and fans, no doubt, appreciate him going through sleepless nights just to complete his latest album.

His new music will not be the only thing keeping him busy though. Drake will soon be going to trial for assault filed against him in 2016. Noel Fisher, also known as Detail, accused the rapper's bodyguard of breaking his jaw and giving him injuries that required surgeries.

According to Narcity, Drake is asking the judge to ban statements and remarks made on social media as evidence as it can muddle the investigation and "[confuse] the jury and [skew] their interpretations of the testimony and document presented at trial."

His lawyers believe that Drake's celebrity status makes him vulnerable to gossip and false information about his life that can be easily spread in blogs or websites.