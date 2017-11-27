Drinking 3 to 4 Cups of Coffee a Day Offers More Health Benefits than Harm, Study Reveals

REUTERS/Osman Orsal A waiter carries two cups of Turkish coffee at a coffee shop in Istanbul.

While there is no denying that coffee is the most popular morning beverage for many people from around the globe, a recent study has revealed that it does not only deliver perking effects, thanks to its aroma and taste, but benefits one's health, too.

A recent study has revealed that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day comes with more benefits than harm as far as a person's health is concerned. Based on the study, it has been discovered that those who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are at a lower risk of death regardless of the cause or due to a heart disease.

The study has also revealed that people who drink coffee are at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, gallstones, renal stones and gout. While the study also suggests that coffee drinkers are less likely to develop some types of cancer, Parkinson's disease, depression and Alzheimer's disease, the results of the research point that those people who have certain liver diseases benefit the most from drinking coffee moderately on a regular basis.

Although the results of the study are nothing short of promising, the public is cautioned about increasing their intake of coffee for the purpose of becoming healthier as it is solely based on observational research. While nothing is conclusive as of yet, the researchers believe that people who drink coffee regularly as a part of their daily routine are possibly getting more health benefits rather than harm.

"Our research is about coffee. It's not about sugar, syrups, biscuits, cakes and pastries. Standard health messages still apply to those types of food. In other words, if you already drink coffee, enjoy it, but try to make it as healthy as possible," Robin Poole, a public health specialist at Britain's University of Southampton and the leader of the research team, explained in a blog post.