Duffer Brothers Deny Alleged Verbal Abuse on Set

The creators and showrunners of "Stranger Things," Matt and Ross Duffer, have denied that they have been verbally abusive on set, as claimed by a former grip, Peyton Brown, Variety reports.

The Duffer brothers said in a statement, "We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set."

Matt and Ross also explained that they have been very particular in creating a welcoming and non-discriminatory environment for the set of "Stranger Things."

"We think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions," their statement added.

According to a Netflix spokesman, the streaming service company has also made their investigation regarding the claim. Netflix said that they have "found no wrongdoing" by the showrunners.

Brown announced her claims of verbal abuse against the Duffer brothers on Instagram originally last Wednesday on National Women's Day, where she said that she wouldn't be returning for the third season of "Stranger Things."

"I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women," Brown's post reads, adding that she made a promise to speak up if she had the opportunity to.

She called out to her 11.5 thousand followers to hear her message that "TIME IS UP," and that she will no longer work with "such abusive people."

Brown also mentioned that she's had the pleasure to work with many "amazing" and "highly respected" men in the industry whom she'd rather surround herself with.

"Stranger Things" season 3 is slated to premiere in 2019 on Netflix.