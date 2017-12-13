Duggar Daughter Continues Rebellion? Jill Duggar Gets Temporary Tattoo

(Screen Shot: Facebook/Dillard Family) Duggar daughter Jill Dillard gets a henna tattoo, December 4 2017.

Duggar sister Jill Dillard has seemingly departed from some of her strict conservative family values. The reality star occasionally wears pants, has a new nose piercing and is now sporting a temporary henna tattoo.

Dillard started breaking away from family tradition after news broke that her husband Derick Dillard was fired by TLC from "Counting On" for making what some have called "transphobic" comments. In a recent post featured on the Dillard family Facebook page, Jill showcases a tattoo she had done during a local Christmas festival.

According to the Huffington Post, the tradition of Henna markings dates back as far as Ancient Egypt. "It was said that Cleopatra used henna to adorn her body and Egyptians used the dye to paint the nails of mummies before they were buried."

In many strict Christian homes, tattoos are not encouraged but in the Duggar home, it's one of the many things that is forbidden.

According to her social media post, the Christmas festival was hosted by several local international student ministries. Both Dillard and her husband are involved in a ministry that focuses on local college students.

The "Counting On" star first debuted her nose stud piercing in a Thanksgiving picture posted on the Duggar family Facebook page. It showed Jill with her new accessory as she is holding her 4-month-old son, Samuel.

Although some initially thought the piercing was just a photo smudge or illusions, the mother of two clarified those allegations by posting another photo on Monday. This time it was a selfie on her Instagram with both her sons and a clear shot of her piercing. She has been wearing the piercing ever since.

For years, the Duggars have publicly explained that the women in their family dress modestly to respect the relationship between husband and wife. Part of their modest attire always included long skirts past their knees since the Duggar women are not allowed to wear pants unless their husbands are OK with it.

"We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband," the four oldest Duggar sisters (Jana, Jill, Jessa and Jinger) shared in their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar.

It has been reported that the rule strictly applies to the single women of the household and when they get married they are then allowed to dress however their husband approves.

In addition to her temporary tattoo and piercing, Jill is now regularly seen wearing pants. She was first spotted with pants after her husband's firing.