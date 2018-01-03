Duggar Family 2018: What's Next For the '19 Kids' and 'Counting On' Stars?

The Duggars welcomed 2018 with so much optimism. The family acknowledged they had a blessed 2017 and can't wait for what's in store in the New Year.

Facebook/DuggarFamilyOfficial New episodes about the Duggar family on "Counting On" will air on TLC in the spring.

The stars of "19 Kids" and "Counting On" posted a family collage to say goodbye to 2017 and welcome 2018 on social media. The caption took note that they had so much to be thankful for in previous year with three new grandkids, two weddings with a new son-in-law and daughter-in-law, and a whole lot of birthdays and anniversaries.

At least two more babies will join the Duggar family in 2018, with the impending birth of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's first baby in March and the coming of Joe and Kendra Caldwell's firstborn in late summer or early fall.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo might also make a baby announcement soon. The couple has been dropping hints of starting a family for some time and it might finally happen in 2018.

The Duggars could also welcome new in-laws in 2018 as Jana's courtship with Caleb Williams could blossom into marriage. The latter has been spending a lot of time with the family, especially the Duggar patriarch Jim Bob, in recent months. It signals his serious intentions for Jana.

After his failed courtship with Marjorie Jackson, Josiah might get back in the saddle again and find a mate. He previously stated that the timing between him and Marjorie wasn't right, so they decided to quit the courtship. Will they reconsider in 2018 and give it another go?

This year could also mark the return of Josh on the show. Following his very public cheating and molestation scandal, the eldest of the Duggar children is finally out of rehab. TLC, however, hasn't announced if Josh will become part of "Counting On," but the family's social media accounts are slowly posting updates about Josh.

"Counting On" went into production in recent months for the new episodes. The network confirmed the new season will begin airing in the spring.