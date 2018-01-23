Duggar Family Feud Rumors: Derick Dillard Sparks Trouble With One Twitter Post

Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar Dillard, ignited more speculations about a family feud. It only took one Twitter post but it left followers wondering about the rumors regarding his problems with his in-laws.

The official Twitter account for the Duggar family posted one simple Tweet declaring love for Sam, the Dillard's second son. Derick, however, replied with two questions marks that confused the followers.

Derick previously expressed that the Duggard grandparents, Michelle and Jim Bob, showed little love for their newest baby. The issue caused friction between the Duggar family head with their daughter Jill and her husband but it was supposedly resolved.

The latest Twitter exchange, however, suggested that things might not be fine with Derick and his extended family. To the public, however, the Duggars and their in-laws continue to present a united front.

It's not the first Duggar family feud to crop up, though. When Jill's sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced her pregnancy, the Duggars and the in-laws gathered to send a video greeting.

Missing from this little production, however, were Jill and Derrick, who opted to make their own congratulatory message for the soon-to-be parents. It sparked more speculations that Dillards did not want to engage with the Duggars.

Meanwhile, TLC fired Derick from "Counting On" last October because of his statements about transgenderism on his social media accounts. Followers called him out for his hateful comments against "I am Jazz" star Jazz Jennings, but he recently explained his side.

"I am just expressing my concerns, as a Christian," Derick stated. "Jazz is being taken advantage of, as part of a larger agenda," he said, adding, "I really have nothing against the kid and wish him all the best in life. I just hate seeing him used this way."

In reply, TLC reiterated that Derick hasn't been featured on "Counting On" for months and there are no future plans to include him on the show. His personal beliefs do not reflect the show.

"Counting On" returns to TLC on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9:00 p.m. EST.