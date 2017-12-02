Duggar Family News: 'Counting On' Family to Fly to Australia

FACEBOOK/Counting On The Duggar family is featured in 'Jill & Jessa: Counting On.' Season 4 will air sometime summer 2017.

The Duggar Family of reality TV show "Counting On" is heading to Australia to attend a public event in January. The update was shared by the popular family via their Duggar Family Blog earlier this week, but it remains to be seen if the TLC cameras will follow them to feature part of their trip in the next season of "Counting On."

On Jan. 14 to 17, the Duggars will attend the 2018 IBLP Annual Family Conference in Lilydale, Victoria, where they will be among the speakers. According to reports, the family will be there starting Jan. 13, so "Counting On" fans who want to meet them personally will have the chance to meet them in the area on the said date.

Although the Duggars have yet to confirm which specific members of the family will join the Australia trip, they confirmed in their blog that among those who are joining are Jim Bob and Michelle, the patriarch and matriarch of the family. They are reportedly taking with them 14 of their children, but they have yet to reveal who they are. There are speculations that the couple will bring the younger Duggars and leave the older ones who are already married and are busy taking care of their own children.

Last week, the Duggars shared to their fans how they celebrated Thanksgiving Day. Last Friday, Jim Bob and Michelle shared on their blog some behind-the-scenes photos from their Thanksgiving celebration, showing them and majority of their 19 children and grandchildren together under one roof.

Michelle and Jim Bob also posted an Instagram photo of their family on the staircase of their home in Arkansas, captioning it, "What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!!" Absent from the family photo were Joy-Anna and her husband Austin, who are soon welcoming their firstborn.