Duggar Family News: Did Jill Duggar Dillard Slam Her Brother and Her Husband on Instagram?

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard for TLC's "Counting On."

Jill Duggar Dillard seemed to get herself in the middle of another controversy in one of her latest social media posts.

This week, the former "Counting On" star posted a list with the title "16 Things to Pray for Your Children" on her Instagram page. It included items like "Their salvation," falling in love with the Word of God, being kept from the love of money, and making sure that their character would be "valuable to them than their credentials."

The list also included the phrases "That they would be kept morally pure," and "That our boys would be glad to be boys and our girls glad to be girls." This triggered several negative reactions from netizens.

Radar Online mentioned one of the fans' comments that said: "But it's ok to be a homophobic, cheating molester who is literally making money from having their family on a reality show."

The fan might be referring to the past actions of her older brother Josh Duggar, who was formerly charged with sexual molestation by five young women when he was still in his teenage years. His victims include four of his sisters, including Jill.

Josh also confessed to cheating on his wife Anna when she was pregnant with their fourth son after his name was included in the leaked list of subscribers of the infidelity website Ashley Madison.

The fan might also be referring to the homophobic tirades of her husband Derick Dillard. He recently earned the ire of some of the fans when he slammed TLC stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent when the network promoted their show "Nate & Jeremiah By Design."

On his Twitter post, Dillard stated: "What a travesty of family. It's sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal."

This came after the controversial series of tweets that he posted in November against another TLC star Jazz Jennings where he said that transgenderism is a myth. These tweets eventually prompted the network to release a statement against him, saying that they will no longer feature him on his wife's "Counting On" reality show.

However, Dillard continuously claimed that he was not fired from the show, and he and his wife actually decided to leave because of other priorities.

Jill also noticed the comment and replied, "I have never said those actions were ok."

While the mother of two did not release any other comments about her recent post, Radar Online interpreted it as her way of slamming both her brother and husband for their past actions.

The report also mentioned that the second eldest female daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from the "19 Kids and Counting" fame seemed to be rebelling against her very conservative family in the recent months. Some of her unexpected actions include having her nose pierced and wearing a pair of tight jeans and heels. These already violated the family's very strict dress code.

The Duggars have yet to react to Jill's latest social media actions.