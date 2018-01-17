Duggar Family News: Did Jim Bob Joked About Jana's Single Status?

Facebook/countingontlc Jana Duggar (middle) posed with her younger sisters in the promo image of TLC's 'Counting On'

Jim Bob Duggar might have made fun of one of his daughters' single status.

During the family's trip to Australia for an event that was reportedly organized by the Institute for Basic Life Principles in Victoria, the Duggar patriarch seemed to have mocked his daughter Jana Duggar's lack of love life in the same day as her birthday.

Radar Online reported that Jim Bob was caught on camera saying that his eldest female daughter is still out of the dating scene. A fan-made Facebook account called Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray posted the video where the 52-year-old reality star commented about Jana's current situation.

"And Jana is–actually, back in the U.S., it's her birthday." Jim Bob stated in the video. "Jana is 28-years-old and still single, so she's still praying about the one."

The report also mentioned that the other Duggar kids seemed to snub her birthday, since none of them greeted her on social media. Her younger sisters Jill Duggar-Dillard, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, Jinger Duggar-Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth used to greet their other siblings during their birthday parties in the past. But this time, the married Duggar girls were noticeably silent about their eldest sister's special day.

Reports mentioned that fans were calling Jana as the "Cinderella Duggar," since she was often seen on their past show "19 Kids and Counting" and the current TLC series "Counting On" doing chores for the entire family. This made the fans believe that Jana could be too busy taking care of the family that is why it is hard for her to find a husband.

While Jana remains single, other reports claimed that eighth Duggar child Josiah is currently in the courtship stage with a new girlfriend named Lauren Swanson.

The 21-year-old used to court Marjorie Jackson, but their relationship did not last long. The family is expected to announce Josiah and Lauren's relationship in the next season of "Counting On" on TLC.