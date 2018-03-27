Duggar Family News: Is Jessa Duggar Seewald Ready for Baby Number 3?

Facebook/countingontlc Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in the promo poster for 'Counting On'

The Duggar family continues to grow, but it seems like Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald are still thinking about adding another member to the family.

In the trailer for the new season of TLC's "Counting On" that was posted by People, the Seewalds can be heard contemplating about the possibility of having their third child during the fourth year of their marriage.

The couple currently has two kids since their wedding in 2014, including 2two-year-old Spurgeon Elliot and 13-month-old Henry Wilberforce.

But when asked about how they keep the "spark" in their relationship alive, Jessa admitted that it can also be a challenge at times. "There's days where it feels like we have just hardly any time in the evening together," the 25-year-old mother of two stated in the promo teaser.

Aside from the Seewalds, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's other married children were also expanding their own families in the next season of "Counting On."

The promo trailer featured Joy-Anna's pregnancy worries with her husband Austin Forsyth when they consulted with a doctor regarding the risks of her condition. But she said in the trailer that she constantly reminds herself to stop worrying and avoid thinking about her fears and anxiety during her pregnancy.

The Forsyths welcomed their baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23 through an emergency C-section in the hospital after trying for a home birth for 20 hours.

The trailer also showed the pregnancy announcements of Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo as well as the newlyweds Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. The couple announced that they are expecting shortly after their honeymoon.

But while the family looked very excited about the coming additions, some fans think that making babies was their only priority.

"So do these guys never enjoy sex for the joy of it? Or is it simply to have kids. Or get to know each other and get into their groove without babies straight away?" a fan reportedly commented on a Facebook post of the family with the photo of Jim Bob and Michelle with Joy-Anna and Austin as mentioned by InTouch Weekly. "I mean I LOVED spending three years married without a baby straight away, we travelled had fun before baby came along. Do the girls ever want to do something else besides have babies? Like get out of their small town see the world meet new people but on their own without the controlling parents or husbands? Just curious is all," the fan continued.

Another one reportedly added that the female members of the family might have no other choice but to desire to bear children since that is what they were thought to do as they grow up. According to the commenter, the Duggar children appeared to like what they are experiencing right now as new parents since they have nothing else to do but accept it.

The fans also wonder if any of the female members of the family ever desired to have a little independence and go for having their own adventures instead of raising kids and taking care of their husbands at home.

New episodes of "Counting On" will premiere on TLC this summer.