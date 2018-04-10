Duggar Family News: Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Facebook/countingontlc Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in a promo photo for "Counting On"

The gender of the next Duggar baby has finally been revealed.

First-time parents Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced the gender of their upcoming baby by setting up a relay race that was played by their family and friends on Saturday in Laredo, Texas.

The couple divided their loved ones into two teams, one is Team Pink while the other one is Team Blue. Each participant had to finish eating a single serve pint of ice cream before they can run in the obstacle course. The leader of the first team to complete the race can flip the switch on a neon light where the word "Baby" will light up in the color that will indicate the gender of their child.

At the end of the race, the attendees of the gender reveal party saw the board light up in pink lights. This means that they will have a baby girl.

"We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!" the couple said in an interview with People. "We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love," they went on to say.

The Vuolos tied the knot in November 2016, just a few months after the announced their engagement in July of the same year. But unlike Jinger's other siblings who had their first child shortly after getting married, the couple took some time before they had their own baby.

The couple first announced that they will have a child in a statement released through US Weekly. "The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the couple stated back in January.

They also said that they are both looking forward to their new journey as parents.

Aside from the Vuolos, Jinger's younger brother Joseph will also welcome a baby boy with his wife Kendra Caldwell-Duggar.

The newlyweds announced the gender of their baby in February, just a few months after tying the knot in September 2017. "Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy!" the couple said in a statement that was published in the family's official website.

But babies will not be the only addition in the growing family of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In early March, their other son, Josiah Duggar, told US Weekly that he and Lauren Swanson are already engaged after beginning their courtship in January.

The 21-year-old Duggar shared that he proposed on the same place where Swanson's parents got engaged. He also said that there were a lot of events that happened for the Swanson family in the location, which made it a very special place for his fiancée.

Details about Josiah's wedding remains under wraps, but the couple is expected to tie the knot later this year. The birth of the new Duggar babies and the upcoming wedding are expected to be featured in the next episodes of "Counting On" on TLC that airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.