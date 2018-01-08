Duggar Family News: Josh Duggar Joins Family In Greeting Sister Jinger On Her Pregnancy

REUTERS/Brian Frank Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar

After Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced that they are expecting their first child, her controversial brother Josh Duggar made a rare appearance on the family's social media page.

The oldest Duggar child, who once was in the middle of a major scandal after InTouch Weekly obtained a police report stating that he molested five young women including four of his younger sisters, joined his parents Jim Bob and Michelle, his wife Anna, and his other siblings to congratulate the Vuolos for their upcoming baby.

"We're so excited for you guys and so grateful for you," Josh said in the video shared by the family to greet to soon-to-be mother and father. "And looking forward to having a new little one, a new little cousin for our five little M's."

It was the first time that Josh was seen on camera with his sister Jessa Duggar-Seewald, who admitted in 2015 that she was one of his sexual molestation victims. RadarOnline also noted that the video seemed to be filmed at the girls' bedroom in the family house in Arkansas, which could mean that he broke the strict family rule against boys going inside their sisters' rooms and vice versa.

The rule was reportedly discussed during Jessa and sister Jill Duggar-Dillard's interview on "The Kelly File" with Megyn Kelly, stating that their parents laid out the rules after Josh admitted that he molested his sisters.

While the entire family claimed that Josh already changed, some fans were quick to react upon seeing the father of five in the same room with his former victim. According to a netizen, Josh should not be allowed to enter the same room where all the other young Duggar girls are sleeping.

The Duggars remain silent about the backlash regarding Josh's appearance in his sisters' bedroom.