Duggar Family News: Josh Secretly Returns To Rehab, But For A Different Reason

Josh Duggar secretly went back to rehab, but not for the same reason why he was admitted there in the first place.

RadarOnline revealed that the controversial Duggar offspring went back to the faith-based rehab center called the Reformers Unanimous in Rockford, Illinois where he admitted himself to treat his sex additions in 2015. But this time, Josh returned in August 2017 with some of the important people in his life.

According to an insider, Josh visited the men's home with his wife Anna, parents Jim Bob and Michelle, as well as his brothers John-David, Josiah, and Justin.

The source claimed that the Duggars enjoyed a music show that was prepared by a church member from the North Love Baptist Church. The entire family reportedly had fun during Josh's reunion with the people in the rehab. "In fact, Josh ordered pizza for everybody and it was a good time," the insider also said.

Josh stint in the rehab came after he was involved in a major scandal in May 2015 when InTouch Weekly got hold of an old police report stating that five young women filed a complaint about sexual molestation when he was a young teenager. It turned out that the victims were four of his younger sisters.

He was also involved in another controversy several months after when the Ashley Madison website security breach revealed that he had two accounts on the infidelity website. This led to the admission that he was cheating on his wife, who was pregnant with their fourth child during that time. The admission paved the way for him to enter the treatment facility to address his sex addition problems.

At the moment, Josh and Anna's relationship continues to be smooth-sailing despite the past scandal. They also welcomed their fifth child Mason in September last year.

Meanwhile, Josh's other younger brother Joseph recently announced that he and his wife Kendra is expecting a baby boy later this year.