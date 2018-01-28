Duggar Family News: Josiah Duggar Confirms He's 'Officially Courting' Lauren Swanson

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On'

TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" star Josiah Duggar has recently confirmed that he is currently courting Lauren Swanson.

In the Duggar family, who follow a Christian beliefs system similar to that of the Quiverfull movement but do not identify with the latter, officially courting someone means much more than how most of the world perceives it. To the people involved, it usually means moving to a deeper level in their relationship.

Duggar and Swanson confirmed the news in a video interview with TLC, which was reportedly filmed "just minutes" after he asked her if they could officially move on to the courtship stage of their relationship.

Duggar and Swanson are childhood friends and their families have known each other for years now.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Duggar said: "We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families' friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend ... even better than I could have hoped for or imagined."

The "Counting On" star added that he had always admired Swanson's "Christlike character and tender heart toward others."

Duggar was obviously taken with his 18-year-old childhood friend as he told the same publication that Swanson lights up the room and encourages the people she interacts with, adding that these were also some of the qualities that drew him closer to her.

"She looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them," Duggar said.

Duggar's first official courtship was with Marjorie Jackson but their relationship ended after four months.

New episodes of the show "Counting On" will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.