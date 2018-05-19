Duggar Family News: Josiah Duggar Dedicates Sweet Post for Fiancée's Birthday

Josiah Duggar expressed his love for his fiancée, Lauren Swanson, as she celebrated her 19th birthday.

On Instagram, the 21-year-old dedicated a post to Swanson on Friday to share how much she means to him.

"There are not enough words to express what you mean to me and how much I love you! You are the best gift God has given to me. Happy Birthday, Lauren! I will love and cherish you all the days of your life. - Your man, Si," the "Counting On" star said in his post.

The couple announced their engagement through the Duggar family website in March. According to the post, the family knew the Swansons for a long time, and they have witnessed how she developed her understanding and knowledge of the Lord. "She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ. We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service," the post read.

The couple's engagement and wedding are expected to be featured in the family's "Counting On" series on TLC.

Prior to the engagement announcement, Swanson joined the Duggar family in their trip to Australia and New Zealand where the couple was pictured spending a cozy time in Lake Taupo.

Meanwhile, Radar Online revealed that the Duggars were recently subjected to an annual welfare check since Jim Bob and Michelle had been appointed as the legal guardians of their nephew Tyler Hutchins.

According to the court papers that were obtained by the online tabloid from the Circuit Court of Benton County in Arkansas, the young boy seemed to be having a good time with the TLC stars.

"The current mental, physical and social condition of the incapacitated person is: Tyler is a happy and healthy very attached and thriving 9-year-old," the filing stated. "Tyler is currently living in Springdale Arkansas with his great aunt and uncle, James R. Duggar and Michelle A. Duggar, as well as their children," it added.

The report also mentioned that Tyler even has bank savings worth $2,715.82.

Tyler is the grandson of Michelle's sister Carolyn Hutchins. She was supposed to be the legal guardian of the boy after being awarded the physical custody in August 2015, yet she suffered a stroke and became incapacitated to care for him in July 2016.

His mother Rachel is reportedly "homeless with no permanent address." She also reportedly has a pattern of demonstrating irrational behavior and cannot meet her son's safety, health, and other needs. That made Jim Bob and Michelle to file a petition to become the boy's legal guardians in August 2016.

That means that aside from their 19 children, their six children-in-laws, as well as 10 grandchildren, Jim Bob and Michelle also included Tyler in their already growing household.

The Duggars will also welcome a new baby girl through Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, as well as a new grandson through Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Caldwell-Duggar. Both are expected to give birth this year.