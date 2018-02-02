Duggar Family Transfer News: Reality Family's Church Moved To A New Location

Facebook/CountingOn The older sons and married daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with their husbands in a promo image for 'Counting On'

Aside from new additions to their family, the Duggars will also deal with another minor shake-up.

A report from Radar Online revealed that the church where the "19 Kids and Counting" stars will be moved to a different location. This means that they will have to change their usual routine in the coming days.

The move was first teased by Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard on Instagram, where he posted a photo of the new Cross Church building that will open at Fayetteville, Arkansas' McMillan Road.

The Duggars had been going to Cross Church at 3484 W Wedington Drive, Fayetteville for years. But starting Sunday, Feb. 25, the church will start holding its services at 2801 McMillan Road. This means that the family must drive a little further to attend church services.

A church member talked to Radar to explain the move, saying that the transfer of location is needed because of the growing number of attendees. "It has more parking, a larger space and it will seat more members," the church insider also stated.

Meanwhile, other reports seemed to imply that the strict traditions of the family are also changing with time.

One of the reports claimed that Josiah Duggar broke the family's dating protocol based on the photos taken during the family's trip to New Zealand. The report claimed that Josiah was seen grabbing his new girlfriend Lauren Swanson by the side of her chest when he was helping her get down from a tanker. This is against the rules of the family which only allow them to share a side hug with their partners during the courting period.

Another report mentioned that some of the daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are starting to break the rules about wearing conservative clothes. According to a report, Jill was seen wearing a pair of tight jeans while Jinger Duggar-Vuolo paired her short dress with a pair of see-through leggings in a photo posted by Jinger's husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Fans of the family knew that the Duggar ladies were only allowed to wear modest clothes all the time. This could mean that they are already starting to be more independent from their strict Christian upbringing.