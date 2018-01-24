'Duke Nukem' Live-Action Movie in the Works, WWE Superstar to Headline Project?

(Photo: Reuters/Keith Bedford) Pro wrestler John Cena at the 2007 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York.

The hit video game series "Duke Nukem" is getting the live-action movie treatment and John Cena is reportedly in talks to bring the titular character to life.

The movie adaptation is being developed over at Paramount Pictures with the Michael Bay-led Platinum Dunes set to produce along with Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

According to Variety, no director is attached to the "Duke Nukem" live action movie at the moment. The search for a writer is set to begin soon though.

Created by 3D Realms formerly Apogee Software Ltd, "Duke Nukem" is a long-running video game franchise that started in 1991. It is centered on the adventures of the action hero of few words, who, during his appearance, was shown as no more than a disgruntled television viewer.

In the games that followed, Duke Nukem was portrayed as a confident, aggressive, politically incorrect, and hyper-masculine wise-cracker.

He is not deemed a superhuman incorrect, and hyper-masculine wise-cracker, although he does display incredible amount of strength. In one game, he can even use his massive ego as a physical shield.

This Paramount Pictures project won't be the first attempt to bring "Duke Nukem" to the big screen. The first one was way back in the late nineties at the height of the game's popularity, with Lawrence Kasanoff, although that one obviously did not come to pass.

Cena, who is best known for his work on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as a superstar wrestler, has transitioned to acting a few years ago. His films include "Trainwreck," "Sisters," "Daddy's Home" and "The Wall."

He is also the voice of the newly released animated comedy "Ferdinand," which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film for the Oscars. Cena took to Twitter to express his excitement about the feat: