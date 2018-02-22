'Dungeons And Dragons' Movie To Be Helmed By 'LEGO Batman' Director

"The Lego Batman Movie" official website Promotional poster for "The Lego Batman Movie"

Chris McKay is currently being eyed to helm the studio's upcoming film adaptation of "Dungeons and Dragons." McKay previously helmed the "LEGO Batman" movie prior to working for the Warner Bros. and DC movie "Nightwing."

McKay has been very high on many studios' lists after his stint with the "LEGO Batman" movie. Having honed his skills working as an animator and director on "Robot Chicken," the movie was his first filmmaking debut which proved to be a success earning over $300 million against a budget of $80 million.

According to Variety, Paramount is reportedly in negotiations with the director to helm its upcoming film based on the popular role-playing game. The film has been in the works for years but has only gained traction in recent months.

Prior to eyeing McKay, Paramount already brought in "The Raven" writer Michael Gillio to pen the script with Hasbro's Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis serving as producers.

The main hindrance to the film was the lawsuit between Sweetpea Entertainment and Hasbro about ownership of sequel rights delayed progress. Following a settlement in 2015, Hasbro moved the project from Warner Bros to Paramount and eventually to AllSpark Pictures following the announcement of the new studio.

The upcoming "Dungeons and Dragons" will also be one of the first projects to go into production for AllSpark. The production company, launched back in October, aims to transform itself into an industry player to rival Marvel Studios.

To do this, the company plans to create its own Cinematic Universe using Hasbro's toy line. Two of them, "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" have already made their way to the big screen and have spawned their respective sequels. The franchises were already announced to undergo a reboot in order to accommodate a new cinematic universe.

As for the "Dungeons and Dragons" film, no release date has been set. However, it is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2021.