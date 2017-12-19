Dustin Hoffman's Alleged Victims of Sexual Assault Detail Their Experiences With the Actor

Reuters/Stephane Mahe Dustin Hoffman's alleged victims of sexual assault have revealed the details of their experiences with the actor.

Three women who are accusing Dustin Hoffman of sexual assault have shared the details of their experience with the Hollywood actor.

Cori Thomas, Melissa Kester, and an anonymous third woman have come forward, revealing the details of the sexual misconduct they have experienced from Hoffman, Variety reports.

Thomas encountered Hoffman and received sexual advances from the actor when she was still in high school, while Kester was a college graduate when she was harassed by the "Kramer vs. Kramer" star when they met in one of his projects. Meanwhile, the anonymous woman was in her early 20s and was working as an extra in one of his projects.

Thomas was classmates with Hoffman's daughter, Karina, at the United Nations International School in New York, and first met the actor in 1980. Hoffman brought both Thomas and his daughter to Manhattan on a Sunday and ended the day at the hotel where he was currently staying in. When Karina left, Hoffman made his advances minutes later.

According to Thomas, Hoffman came out from the bathroom with just a towel on and dropped it, exposing his naked body. Shortly after he wore a robe and asked Thomas to massage his feet, which she complied. Then Thomas' mother arrived to pick her up, and she was glad to be out of Hoffman's hotel room.

Kester met Hoffman when he was working on "Ishtar" while she was seeing someone from the film's music team. She met the actor when she visited her boyfriend in a Malibu studio, where Hoffman was working on vocal tracks.

During one session, Hoffman requested Kester to join him inside the recording booth, which was visible to the control room where her boyfriend and a fellow co-worker were working. Kester obliged Hoffman, and later on the actor put his fingers down her pants for almost a minute. When the take was finished, Kester bolted and cried about the incident.

Meanwhile, the anonymous woman met Hoffman when she worked as an extra in "Ishtar." Hoffman invited her to the wrap party and asked her to join the group in his station wagon, where the actor put his fingers inside her skirt, despite there being other people with them.

Hoffman's lawyer, Mark A. Neubauer, said in a letter that the accusations of the three women were "defamatory falsehoods." Neither the actor nor his representatives have commented on the accusations.