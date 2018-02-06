Dwayne Johnson Heads to Television With 'The Titan Games'

NBC The official banner for "The Titan Games"

As Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson breaks record with his film "Jumanji" and prepares for the release of another upcoming movie "Skyscraper," the actor is also making a splash in the small screen.

Accoring to recent reports, The Rock will be the host of a new show on NBC titled "The Titan Games." Set to run for 10 episodes, the competition show will follow Johnson's search for people who are "motivated, athletic, and willing to push yourself beyond your limits."

The official description for "The Titan Games" as provided on the show's official website reads, "Inspired by Johnson's desire to motivate everyone to reach their potential for greatness, 'The Titan Games' welcomes men and women who are strong enough to believe in themselves and confident enough to test their own abilities by taking on physical challenges of epic proportions."

Apparently, the new show aims to challenge players physically, mentally, and emotionally. In the end, the remaining contestants will be branded heroes of a new and unique breed.

Johnson made the announcement about the unscripted show on social media before he appeared on the post-Super Bowl episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." On his Instagram, he wrote about his desire to shine the spotlight on ordinary people who do extraordinary things through "athleticism, relentless will and indomitable human spirit."

During his appearance at the said talk show, The Rock talked about how the show was conceived, and he reiterated his excitement to create the platform for these "ordinary people" to get the extraordinary opportunities they deserve.

Those who are interested to be part of "The Titan Games" can register via the official website until Saturday, April 14. There is no word yet when the show will premiere.