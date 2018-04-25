Dwayne Johnson News: 'The Rock' Welcomes His Third Daughter, Tiana Gia

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a new baby with his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and it's his third girl. The actor welcomed his new daughter, named Tiana Gia Johnson, on Monday, April 23.

Tiana Gia is now the third girl in the Johnson household, alongside her two older sisters, 16-year-old Simone Alexandra and 2-year-old Jasmine Lia. Simone was Dwayne's daughter with his first wife, Dany Garcia, and that makes Tiana Gia his second child together with Hashian, as In Style pointed out.

The actor quickly took to social media to share the great news with his Instagram followers. In an Instagram post showing the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star carrying the newborn Tiana Gia on his tattooed chest, The Rock has plenty to say for his baby girl.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar," Johnson wrote.

Being there to see Tiana Gia being born made the actor even more aware of all the important women in his life, as the former wrestler added in his notes. In his caption, he recalled the time he was surrounded by strong and loving women all his life, and witnessing the birth of his baby girl only made him admire and respect his wife even more.

For husbands everywhere, he reminded them that being there for childbirth is the only way to "understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer."

Of course, he has plenty of things to say to Tiana Gia, which hopefully she gets to read one day. The actor promised to protect and love her as much as he did for her two older sisters, and "make ya laugh for the rest of my life," as The Rock wrote for his daughter.

"Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck," he added.

Dwayne has been looking forward to this big moment ever since he posted on social media a photo of Jasmine holding a sign that says they were going to have a baby sister soon. He also earlier joked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that for some reason, he can't make boys, not that he was planning to, anyway.

While 2-year-old Jasmine may have decided that she did not want a baby sister, being the only man in a house full of women suits Johnson just fine, as he shared with People Magazine.

"I feel good. I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I'm] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!" he teased in an earlier interview.