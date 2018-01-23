Dwayne Johnson's David Okoye Battles With Raging Creatures in New 'Rampage' Trailer

Facebook/RampageTheMovie Promotional image for "Rampage"

A new trailer has been released for "Rampage," featuring a showdown between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character and a bunch of monsters. Although the clip isn't that long, it promises yet another action-packed video game adaptation arriving this year.

Based on Midway's arcade classic, "Rampage" stars Johnson as a primatologist named David Okoye. The new one-minute clip for the film revisits some of the scenes from the first theatrical trailer released last November and highlights a massive havoc in Chicago caused by gigantic mutated creatures. In the clip, the Rock's character tries to save the day by fighting the behemoths.

One of the rehashed scenes features the green mist that transforms David Oyoke's white gorilla, George, into a monstrous creature overnight. However, the new clip hints that his mutation is just the beginning of what's to come. There are also shots of Ralph as he develops his wings, as well as David Okoye, Dr. Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) and Agent Russell's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) encounters. There's also a hilarious scene where David Okoye is shown choking a soldier, telling him, "That's a big arm, don't fight it."

The official synopsis for "Rampage" describes Johnson's character as someone who keeps people at a distance but shares an unparalleled bond with his gorilla named George. This intelligent gorilla has been in his care since birth, so it is exciting to know how David Okoye will deal with his horrible transformation in the upcoming film as a result of a failed genetic experiment.

"Rampage" will follow David Okoye as he teams up with a discredited genetic engineer in coming up with an antidote that will prevent the newly created monsters from wreaking havoc across the world while trying to save the fearsome creature George that was once his best buddy.

"Rampage" is set to arrive in theaters on April 20.