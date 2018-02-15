Dwayne Johnson's Davis Okoye Reconnects With George the Ape in New 'Rampage' Trailer

Facebook/RampageTheMovie Promotional image for "Rampage"

Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer for "Rampage," featuring new footage from the upcoming film. The new trailer offers a first glimpse of Claire Wyden (Malin Akerman), the lady behind Project Rampage.

While the first full trailer for Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film offered clues about where its story is headed, the new trailer includes exciting new footage that hints at how the film will differ from the "Rampage" video game. Aside from Akerman's character, the new footage also includes a new look at the flying wolf Ralph, which looks a lot different from the character from the original game. Towards the end of the clip, Johnson's character Davis Okoye is shown fighting off the monsters with his good old friend George the Ape.

Just like in the "Rampage" video game, Johnson's character in the film is someone who keeps people at a distance. Despite being withdrawn, he shares a profoundly special relationship with his pet George, an extraordinarily intelligent ape who has been in his custody since birth. The synopsis of the film reveals that Okoye's life turns upside down when a rogue genetic experiment goes awry, causing George to mutate from a gentle and intelligent ape into a raging monster. Unfortunately, there are many others out there who were subjected to the experiment and are now invading North America, wreaking havoc on the entire region.

Okoye's mission in the film is to search for an antidote that will put an end to the rampage and save the world from imminent destruction. More than anything, he needs to save George. Based on the trailer, it is clear that Okoye will succeed in reconnecting with his pet ape, as both of them are shown teaming up to save the world.

Production on "Rampage" wrapped in July. The film is set to hit theaters on April 20.