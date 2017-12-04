REUTERS/Gus Ruelas Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 : The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012.

While Black Adam is known as the arch-nemesis of Shazam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has explained why the two DC characters will be featured in two separate movies instead of pitting them against each other in a single film feature.

While promoting his upcoming movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" recently, Johnson revealed that his announced "Black Adam" movie, wherein he will play the titular role, has nothing to do with the "Shazam" movie, which, on the other hand, will be top-billed by Zachary Levi. Although fans initially expected that the two DC characters would be featured in a single movie as they are pitted against each other, Johnson explained that DC and Warner Bros wanted separate movies for the two characters to give each a time to have the spotlight on themselves.

"I think they've got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck. We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it," Johnson said in an interview with Comicbook.com recently.

However, with the lackluster performance of "Justice League" at the box office, Warner Bros executives are said to be mad at themselves, and the fate of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) is rumored to be in limbo. Nonetheless, even if the studio continues to make DC superhero movies, it may take a while before the solo "Black Adam" movie becomes a reality. While the "Shazam" movie is reported to enter production in February next year and is slated for an April 2019 release, filming and the release date of the solo "Black Adam" movie remains up in the air.

Nonetheless, even though Black Adam will not be featured in the solo "Shazam" movie, there have been rumors claiming that the character will be introduced in Henry Cavill's "Man of Steel 2" as he will be the sequel's villain. With the fate of "Man of Steel 2" being up in the air as well because of "Justice League's" less than impressive box-office performance, Johnson's debut as Black Adam is certainly not in the horizon yet, though.