Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reflects on the Time When His Family Couldn't Afford a Thanksgiving Dinner

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened up about his family's struggle with poverty through a touching Thanksgiving message.

Nowadays, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be known as 2016's highest paid actor, but there was once a time when his family couldn't even afford a simple Thanksgiving dinner. While he may be associated as one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, on Thursday, the 45-year-old "Baywatch" star took to Instagram to reflect back on his humble beginnings while also taking a comedic jab at singer Blake Shelton.

Starting his post on a lighter tone, Johnson joked about how surprised he was that despite all the things he and his family are thankful for, nobody expressed how grateful they are for being seated on the same table as the "Sexiest Man Alive." He also joked about how he refuses to relinquish the title to Blake Shelton who was just recently announced as People's "Sexiest Man Alive" this year.

He then set aside all the jokes and reflected on the time they couldn't afford a Thanksgiving dinner. He said: "Jokes aside, it was a very special Thanksgiving. As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in '87 when we couldn't even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana."

The actor is clearly proud of his humble beginning because, in an earlier interview with PageSix, he revealed how getting evicted from his apartment inspired him to work harder as an actor and that he knows how it feels to struggle with money and be evicted.