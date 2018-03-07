Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Rampage' Gets New Release Date

Facebook/RampageTheMovie Promotional image for "Rampage"

Following the recent shift in "Avengers: Infinity War's" release date, New Line has announced that "Rampage" will arrive a week earlier than expected. The film was originally scheduled to open in theaters on April 20 but the studio has confirmed that it will now arrive on April 13.

Recently, Marvel surprised fans when they announced that "Avengers: Infinity War" would arrive on April 27 instead of May 4. Following Marvel's announcement, New Line also announced that they would adjust their slate accordingly by moving "Rampage" from April 20 to April 13. Shortly after the announcement, "Rampage" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to announce the release date shift while sharing a new poster for the film.

According to reports, New Line's decision to move "Rampage's" release date is a response to the shift in "Avengers: Infinity War's" release date. The producers of "Rampage" reportedly wanted to preserve a two-week cushion between the film and Marvel's biggest movie this year, which is a surefire blockbuster.

With "Rampage's" new release date, six films are now set to premiere on April 13. The film will go up against Universal's "Truth or Dare," Pantelion's "Overboard" remake, Mirror/LD's "The Miracle Season," Neon's "Borg VS McEnroe" and Fun Academy's "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero."

Meanwhile, competing at the box office on April 20 are 20th Century Fox's "Super Troopers 2," Focus Features' "Tully" and STX Entertainment's "I Feel Pretty." Also opening that week is Paramount's "A Quiet Place."

"Rampage's" new release date may give it a bit more competition on its opening day, but early projections suggest that the film is still in a good position at the box office. It is expected to reign at the international box office for two consecutive weeks before "Avengers: Infinity War" arrives on April 27.

Aside from Johnson, "Rampage's" cast also includes Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton and P.J. Byrne.