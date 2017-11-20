'DWTS' Judge Julianna Hough to Lead Musical Comedy Series 'One Hit Wendy'

"Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) judge Julianna Hough has a new show. The performing artist will lead the new musical comedy "One Hit Wendy" on FOX.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni "Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianna Hough will headline her own musical comedy series on FOX.

The network ordered the development of the pilot episode for "One Hit Wendy," which will feature Hough as the has-been star. Wendy peaked her entertainment career at 18-years-old but now she's getting a second chance by coaching and guiding her young niece, Jordan, in getting her big break.

Hough will also serve as one of the executive producers of "One Hit Wendy," from a script that Lesley Wake Webster ("Life in Pieces") wrote. Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner Diane Warren is on board the show as the composer of its original songs.

The 29-year-old DWTS judge is no stranger to acting in musical productions after doing films like "Footloose" (2011) and "Rock of Ages (2012). Hough also starred Sandy in FOX's musical presentation of "Grease Live!" (2016).

"One Hit Wendy" has no air date set for now since it's only a pilot order. If FOX, however, decides to give it a series order, then it will be the third show with a musical theme on the network after "Empire" and "Star."

Meanwhile, Hough will be returning as a guest judge on the show that made her a household name this Monday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. The actress first got her shot on "Dancing with the Stars" in season 4 when signed on as one of the dancing partners. Eventually, Hough sat on the judges' panel from season 19 through 21 and become a recurring judge in the succeeding seasons.

Early this year, Hough announced she's scaling back her appearances on DWTS because she wants to pursue other opportunities. Looks like she's right on track with "One Hit Wendy" and she's also filming a new movie titled "Bigger," where she plays the famous fitness expert Betty Weider opposite Tyler Hoechlin as Joe Weider.