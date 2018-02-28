Dwyane Wade Might Retire After This Season

Reuters/Jeremy Brevard - USA Today Sports Dwyane Wade's stint with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers only lasted one and a half season after being traded back to the Miami Heat.

Dwyane Wade, three-time NBA Champion and one-time Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), has had a lustrous career in the NBA. Wade is sure to be considered as one of the best to ever play the game, and the former champion is now contemplating about retirement.

Wade's thoughts about this were first recorded in an interview with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of the main publishers associated with the Miami Heat. Wade's trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers back to the Heat where his career started is one of the reasons why he is contemplating retirement.

"I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there. It's the first year I've ever went into the summer with that mindset. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal," Wade said in the interview.

The former champion also noted that he is not planning to sign with any team anymore besides the Heat. Thus, it will only be retirement or another contract.

It should be noted that Wade, now 36 years old, originally signed with the Cavaliers in hopes of making a run for an elusive fourth championship. Wade signed with the Chicago Bulls a year after, which was supposed to be another way to contend while representing his hometown.

However, the pairing of Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo did not work in Chicago. Likewise, in Cleveland, Wade did not seem to be as effective as before, even coming off the bench.

Now traded again to Miami before the deadline, Wade has not put up any eye-popping numbers that could hint a resurrection. The former superstar is currently averaging only 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with a minus defensive rating in six games.

Wade's presence has not moved the needle in terms of winning for the young Heat as well, as they were at 3-3 when Wade arrived. However, the 12-time All-star did turn back the clock in Miami's recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers, where Wade scored 27 points in 10 out of 16 field goals attempted while hitting an emotional game-winning shot to seal the victory.