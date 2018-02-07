'Dying Light' News: Developers Celebrate 3rd Anniversary with Month-Long Event

Techland "Dying Light" is a game about surviving the hordes of zombies that go rabid at night.

Polish video game studio Techland has announced that it will be celebrating the third anniversary of the release of "Dying Light" by giving back to the community that has kept the game as active and as alive as it is today.

January 27, 2018 marks the third anniversary of Techland's open-world survival zombie game, "Dying Light," and to commemorate the occasion, they released a new video thanking the fans and community that have helped make the game bigger than it was in the past and promises to reward the same players with various goodies throughout the month of February.

So, what exactly is Techland doing to celebrate? Well, the third major content drop, a free update that adds various new features and items to the game, is scheduled to arrive within the month. They also announced a new community event called "Undying Love," weekly giveaways on Gemly, their dedicated digital platform, and "much more." In addition to that, to anyone that has yet to actually try out "Dying Light" for themselves, the game will be on sale on Steam and Gemly up to 67 percent off.

Tymon Smektała, "Dying Light's" producer, had a few words to say with regard to how long the game has lasted.

"Dying Light's longevity is a result of the studio's hard work, combined with the efforts of our community, who have shown unparalleled love for the game and spent countless hours in Harran," he said. "We are nothing but thankful for this exceptional commitment and players' eagerness to provide us with constructive feedback that helped us make a better game."

Where most developers would stop making new content for their games a year or so after release, Techland has continued to add more and more stuff to "Dying Light" even up to now. It was just last July that Smektała said that "Dying Light" would be getting 10 free expansions within the next year, so it is good to see the developer living up to their word and continue to support their game even years after its initial release.