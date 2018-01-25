Dylan Farrow Calls Out Justin Timberlake in His Own Tweet for Working With Her Father, Woody Allen

Reuters/Mike Blake Featured in the image is singer Justin Timberlake.

Dylan Farrow has called out singer Justin Timberlake in his own tweet.

It looks like Dylan Farrow is not a fan of the "Filthy" singer as she recently put him on blast after the latter posted a question on Twitter. It should be remembered that the 32-year-old adoptive daughter of actress Mia Farrow and renowned director Woody Allen had previously accused the latter of sexual assault when she was a child and ever since then, she doesn't seem at all pleased with the people who had worked with her father, including Justin Timberlake.

This past Tuesday, Farrow did not hesitate in calling out Timberlake when he tweeted a question, asking, "Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??"

Responding to Timberlake's tweet, Farrow tweeted, "The saying means, for example, you can't support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can't retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake)."

Back during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Timberlake attended with Jessica Biel, and it was highly noticeable that he was wearing a Time's Up pin on his tux. Furthermore, the singer-actor, who has been announced to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, also expressed his support for the anti-sexual harassment movement on Instagram.

But Dylan Farrow doesn't seem at all impressed given that the 36-year-old singer had recently worked with Woody Allen on a movie. Farrow also expressed her disdain for actors Blake Lively and Cate Blanchett who also worked with her estranged father.

Woody Allen, despite the accusations from Dylan Farrow with the support of his ex-wife Mia and their son Ronan, has vehemently denied the allegations and has never been charged.