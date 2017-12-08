Dylan Farrow Criticizes Hollywood For Ignoring Sexual Allegations Against Woody Allen

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie and cast member Woody Allen speaks on stage at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, Calif., June 14, 2012.

Woody Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, has recently come forward to call out Hollywood of its seeming bigotry. Farrow accused her father of sexual abuse and questions why Hollywood is not doing anything about it, especially considering that Allen has recently a new film starring Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake.

"Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multi-million-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?" Farrow said in a statement. "It isn't just power that allows men accused of sexual abuse to keep their careers and their secrets. It is also our collective choice to see simple situations as complicated and obvious conclusions as a matter of 'who can say'? The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still."

Further reports also reveal that Farrow has called out Winslet, Blake Lively, and "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig for failing to address the issue and acknowledging the sexual assault allegations against Allen.

Farrow further reveals that when she was seven years old, Allen sexually assaulted her. She admits that there were some details that she cannot remember but Allen's inappropriate behavior was witnessed by friends and family as he was in therapy at the time due to his actions toward Farrow. Furthermore, she alleges that she has three eyewitnesses to the incident, including a babysitter.

Her account on the events further details her disappointment in how high-profile celebrities continue to work with Allen and how journalists have begun to avoid the subject altogether due to the apparent intimidation the the director expresses. Farrow calls this the influence of power and money. Following Farrow's statement, Allen continues to deny all allegations.