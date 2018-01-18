Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen Sexual Abuse Allegations: 'I Am Telling The Truth'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie and cast member Woody Allen speaks on stage at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, Calif., June 14, 2012.

Woody Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, is standing by her claims that her father had sexually abused her as a child.

"I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters," she told Gayle King in a sneak preview of her interview on "CBS This Morning." "And that they are enough to change things," she added. It should be remembered that back in 1992, Dylan had accused Woody Allen of sexually assaulting her when she was seven years old.

After this revelation, Dylan, who was adopted by actress Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, has maintained a rather vocal stand in regards to her allegations of experiencing sexual abuse at the hands of the famed director. Now 32, Dylan claims that Allen had taken her into an attic back in 1992 and assaulted her there. Her mother, Mia, and her brother, Ronan Farrow, had taken her side in support of her claims.

Upon the publicizing of her allegations, Woody Allen has been investigated by authorities but was never charged. Furthermore, the now 82-year-old director denies the allegations from his daughter.

"Of course, I did not molest Dylan," he said in an open letter to the New York Times. " I loved her and hope one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her own festering anger than her daughter's well-being. Being taught to hate your father and made to believe he molested you has already taken a psychological toll on this lovely young woman," he added.

With sexual assault and harassment becoming a big issue in Hollywood and several powerful men beginning with Harvey Weinstein already falling from the upper echelons of the industry, Dylan has wondered why people still hold Allen in high regard despite her claims of sexual abuse.

But it's also looking like Allen himself will have to start worrying since many people, including "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig and "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothee Chalamet, had expressed their regret on working with the director.