Dylan Minnette Opens Up About '13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Hopes For Clay

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Clay Jensen dealt with a lot of issues in the second season of "13 Reasons Why," but actor Dylan Minnette shared what he wants his character to do when the web series returns for season 3.

In the recently released season 2, Clay went through a lot of struggles to help Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) parents seek justice against the administrators of Liberty High School because of her suicide. But the character seemed to have more issues of his own that Minnette wants to address in the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old actor revealed his wishes for his iconic character in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, including the progress of his friendship with Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn), his mental health, as well as the controversial season 2 finale.

Viewers of the controversial Netflix show based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel "Thirteen Reasons Why" were surprised to see the relationship between Clay and Justin change in season 2. During the first season, the characters seemed to have a mutual hate for each other because of their involvement with Hannah. But in the second season, the two learned to depend on each other, and Clay's family even plans to adopt him.

According to Minnette, it would be interesting to see how their friendship progresses in the upcoming season.

"They needed each other and who would of thought that those two people would end up needing each other in order to, I don't know, like, even live," the actor said. "So I'm excited to see. I'm sure they'll be, like, roommates still in season three, that'd be cool," he added.

He also shared that he wants to see Justin clean up his act and remain sober since it was revealed in the final episodes of season 2 that he is still using heroin behind Clay's back.

Minette also mentioned that he wants the show to address Clay's mental health. "I think that there's a lot to be addressed with Clay. I mean, I think even seeing him in therapy at some point or something... having someone to talk to and having Clay be able to face these problems that he has," he also said in the interview.

Regarding the season 2 finale which featured the devastating male sexual assault on Tyler Down (Devin Druid), the actor said that he wants both issues to be addressed and discussed properly in the upcoming season. According to the actor, it would be ideal if the failed school shooting should be talked about as soon as the new season premieres.

The actor also said that it may still be impossible for Clay to be in better circumstances next season. "I think if anyone expects Clay to have an easy path in any season, we know we're wrong. I think that season three is definitely not gonna be easy for Clay or any of these people and if it was, I don't think we'd be the show anymore...yeah, man, I'm nervous to know what Clay is gonna go through in season three," the actor also stated.

Netflix will release the new episodes for "13 Reasons Why" season 3 in 2019.