'Dynamic Chord' Episode 10 Spoilers: Complications Arise as Christmas Concert Draws Near

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Dynamic Chord," featuring the lead vocalists of the bands Kyohso, rêve parfait, Liar-S, and apple-polisher.

With the Christmas concert drawing near, personal and creative complications are about to arise on the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Dynamic Chord."

The preview for the upcoming episode titled "Cold Winter" teases a complicated view of the idols under the Dynamic Chord agency and music label. With very little time left to come up with the best holiday performance, everyone seems to want to rush through too many things all at once and ending up with nothing more than a confused heap of pressure and tension that's about to keep them from moving forward.

What can an idol do when a creative slump befalls him? Who can possibly help him re-organize his thoughts and find renewed inspiration once again? Will they be able to get this much-needed support from their fellow idols, or will existing issues between the different idol groups get in the way of their holiday preparations?

With apple-polisher managing to pull through their latest struggle as a group, rêve parfait has become even more determined to do their best in order to not be shown off. This kind of friendly competition between the groups always seems to have worked for the better in driving each idol to aim for something even bigger than what they have already accomplished.

But how long can a friendly competition possibly last when there are personal problems plaguing the groups both inside and outside of their own groups? Moreover, some of them also have some personal issues that they need to deal with before they can feel festive enough to get into the holiday spirit, and thus give their fans the best Christmas concert.

Can the idols find their own kind of holiday cheer soon enough to get on the stage and share it with everyone else?

"Dynamic Chord" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS, Fridays late night at 3:09 a.m. JST on CBC, and Saturdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official TBS page. Episodes are also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.