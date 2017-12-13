TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Dynamic Chord," featuring the lead vocalists of the bands Kyohso, rêve parfait, Liar-S, and apple-polisher.

It's the Christmas season and as the date for the planned Christmas Concert approaches, rêve parfait hits a creative slump on the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Dynamic Chord." Can the conflicted idol group and their manager get over this latest hurdle on their way to success?

As the idol groups under the Dynamic Chord agency and music label hit new milestones with upcoming world tours, the members of rêve parfait could not help but feel left behind. Their anxieties have also passed on to their manager, who wished he could do more for the group.

It's been three years since the group had their a major-label debut as a high school band, and although they may feel like they are ready to take on the world stage, the company president would really much rather focus on the more pressing matters at hand, like the upcoming Christmas Concert the Pan-Asian Tour scheduled for apple-polisher, and the world tour that has been announced for the label's senior idol group, KYOHSO.

This all served to bring rêve parfait's spirits down, which, in turn, also broke their manager, Yakumo's heart.

And now that Yakumo has gone away to travel and left the group's fate to Sagamihara, who also happens to be apple-polisher's manager, will Reon and his crew finally get the change of phase that they all feel they need? Or will this only lead them to yet another missing person search?

The preview for the next episode, titled "Snowing," seems to suggest the latter. It looks like the group will go out in search of Yakumo, although it is not clear whether they will even give Sagamihara a chance to try and make things work out for them.

The preview also teases that the journey may also serve to help the members of rêve parfait to rekindle their bonds as well as their seemingly dwindling passion and hope for what they wish to achieve.

But could this also be enough to get them through their current slump?

"Dynamic Chord" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS, Fridays late night at 3:09 a.m. JST on CBC, and Saturdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official TBS page. Episodes are also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.