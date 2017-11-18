'Dynasty' Season 1 Cast News: 'Gossip Girl' Alum Kelly Rutherford Tapped to Play 'Spiraling Lush'

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

A familiar CW face will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode of "Dynasty."

The CW's reboot of "Dynasty" is only in its first season, but a guest appearance by Kelly Rutherford is already in the works. Rutherford is known for starring in another The CW drama series "Gossip Girl."

According to an exclusive report from TVLine, Rutherford is set to portray Melissa Daniels in an undisclosed episode. Melissa is married to a powerful senator, but their outwardly perfect union is anything but. She is secretly a "spiraling lush," and her marriage to the senator is merely contrived. Her situation will particularly resonate with Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) because of their similar marriages to powerful men.

Rutherford's guest appearance will serve as a reunion of sorts for both "Gossip Girl" and the original "Melrose Place." Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are executive producers on both "Gossip Girl" and "Dynasty." Meanwhile, Grant Show, who plays Blake Carrington, starred with Rutherford in "Melrose Place."

In early November, The CW picked up "Dynasty" for a full season, bringing its total to 22 episodes. According to Variety, the network's president, Mark Pedowitz, revealed at the Television Critics Association why "Dynasty" and "Riverdale" are important.

"We're losing 'Vampire Diaries,' we're losing 'Reign.' We want to keep more women watching us. 'Dynasty' and 'Riverdale' does that," he said.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of the soap opera reboot teases a chaotic Thanksgiving for the Carrington family. Blake has never been the greatest father in the world, and he will be in conflict with both Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven (James Mackay) in the new episode, titled "A Taste of Your Own Medicine."

The teaser trailer features more snarky remarks exchanged between Cristal and Fallon. But, perhaps the most intriguing part of the clip happens at the end, when Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) is knocked out by Claudia (Brianna Brown).

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.