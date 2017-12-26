'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Blake Questions Cristal's Motives in Midseason Premiere

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) losing the trust of her entire family.

The teaser trailer for the midseason premiere, titled "A Well-Dressed Tarantula," opens with Cristal alone in bed. She looks at the empty space next to her, making it clear that she and Blake (Grant Show) are not on good terms right now.

"That's what happens when you screw over your entire family," Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) tells his aunt over breakfast.

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), of course, takes this opportunity to rub it in her father's face. She dishes out a snarky comment about Cristal, who was revealed to have killed her own brother-in-law in the previous episode. To be fair, Cristal did it to protect her sister from being abused. But, that did not stop Iris (Elena Tovar) from fighting with her sister, which eventually led to a ruined Christmas.

"Shouldn't you have fired your wife by now? Or divorced your COO?" Fallon says to Blake. "You take your pick."

Meanwhile, Steven (James Mackay) looks like he is preparing to leave the house and go on the run. He takes a couple of watches from a drawer before telling Sammy Jo what he plans to do. Steven tells his former lover that Blake has already frozen all his accounts, leaving him with no money to spend.

"I need to get my hands on some cash," Steven says.

Sammy Jo asks if he should be worried about Steven, but it is pretty clear that he already is. However, Steven does not seem like he is in the mood. He tells Sammy Jo that he is done playing puppet.

The Carrington household is definitely falling apart, and it all seems to revolve around Cristal. Blake confronts his wife and tells her off, accusing her of being a gold digger.

"People warned me that you were just after my money," he tells her. "And then you made me believe that you love me."

Cristal looks like she is in on the edge of tears as Blake tells her off.

"Dynasty" season 1 will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on The CW.