'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Blake Tries to Save Fallon From Cristal's Old Family

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) in grave danger.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "I Answer to No Man," states that Fallon will be kidnapped and taken hostage. The Carringtons will be left with no choice but to unite in this time of crisis. They will have to work together to formulate a plan and carry out a rescue mission. However, since the Carringtons are never ones to come together, they will inevitably encounter some problems of their own.

Culhane (Robert C. Riley), on the other hand, will become desperate. With no one else to turn to, he will ask Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke) for assistance with the situation. Finally, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) will have to make a tough decision involving her new family and her old one, as the latter is responsible for Fallon's kidnapping.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Fallon lying on the floor with her hands tied together. Based on her facial expression, it is clear that she feels terrified. Blake (Grant Show) is contacted by Fallon's kidnapper, Alejandro (Luis Fernandez), who tells him that they are holding her hostage. Iris (Elena Tovar) is seen pointing a gun at Fallon. Alejandro lays out the condition for her safe return: $15 million in cash.

Cristal comforts an upset Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), while Jeff arrives with a bag full of cash and jewels. Blake insists that he will save Fallon without police involvement. But, he has to act fast because Alejandro is certainly not afraid to hurt Fallon as her scream is heard. Culhane knows something is up, but the next scene shows him getting violent with Jeff. Cristal also gets her fair share of action before the trailer ends with Blake assuring Alejandro that he will not get a dime out of him.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.