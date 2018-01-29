'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Blake's Secret Threatens His Marriage; Fallon Makes a Risky Bet

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see another secret coming out.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Promises You Can't Keep," states that a huge secret from Blake's (Grant Show) past will be revealed. The big discovery will come out at an inopportune time during an extravagant Casino Night party that the Carrington family throws. With the secret out, Blake's marriage to Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) will once again be put through the fire.

Elsewhere, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) will have her own problems to deal with. She will try to remedy an error in her professional life. In order to do this, she will have to agree to an indecent proposal. She will also have to contemplate her behavior.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Cristal pointing out to Blake that bribing a judge is a crime, but he does not seem to be remorseful of his actions. He believes that bribing a judge was the only solution.

Cristal berates her husband, telling him that their business and family could be negatively affected by his secret. But, Blake is not the only person in the family who has secrets, and he makes sure to remind Cristal that she has things from her past that she would like to keep hidden as well.

Jeff (Sam Adegoke) asks his sister, Monica (Wakeema Hollis), to patch things up with Fallon so that he can get another shot. Monica, however, is in disbelief and does not seem to want to do as his brother says.

At the party, Fallon converses with a guest, who offers to make their bet "more interesting." Intrigued, it looks like Fallon will agree to the wager, Jeff later questions her decision to gamble with their company. However, Fallon corrects him, saying that is "not exactly" what she is doing.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.