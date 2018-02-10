'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Cecil Colby Gets Out on Parole; Sammy Jo Framed for Murder

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Cecil Colby (Hakeem Kae-Kazim) getting a taste of freedom.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has been released online. It opens with Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) and Steven (James Mackay) peeking at a crime scene. Sam tells Steven that he is being framed for murder and that he refuses to speak to the police.

Steven points out that Sam did not commit the murder, which means he should have nothing to be worried about.

"That's not what it looks like," Sam says.

Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Michael (Robert Christopher Riley) are having a conversation of their own. Michael is satisfied because he was right about how devious Jeff (Sam Adegoke) turned out to be, after having tried to manipulate Fallon in the previous episode. Thankfully, Fallon found out, but she declined to share that information with Jeff for the time being.

Blake (Grant Show) informs Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) that Cecil Colby, the father of Jeff and Monica (Wakeema Hollis) is out on parole. Cecil has dinner with his family, including Sam's new fiancée, Fallon. Sam insists that Cecil attend his wedding, but the latter argues that it is "not a real wedding."

It looks like Cecil will not be able to control his anger, as he throws his plate on the ground, smashing it to bits and pieces. Cecil confronts his son, telling him that he has lost to Blake already. It seems that Cecil is warning Jeff, but the latter is confident in his abilities.

"I've been facing him for years," Jeff tells his father, "and winning."

The previous episode also showed Steven coming to the decision to run for City Council. He gathers his family to tell them the big news, which Fallon already knew. Of course, Steven gets a negative response from Blake, but Cristal is more supportive, asserting that being a Democrat is better than being a criminal. Blake contends that his son has a dirty past that will definitely be dug up once he becomes a public figure, but Steven has already made up his mind.

"Dynasty" season 1 will return on Friday, March 9, on The CW.