'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Cristal Has Claudia Stay at the Carrington Mansion

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Claudia (Brianna Brown) staying at the Carrington mansion.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "I Exist Only for Me," states that Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) will take in Claudia as a houseguest, but the latter will cause some problems for Blake (Grant Show).

Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente), on the other hand, will overestimate his abilities while babysitting.

Finally, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) will come to the realization that she has pushed everyone away in her life. She will then decide to take charge and focus on the thing she wants most.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Fallon with her bags packed and telling her brother that the "party's over." Steven (James Mackay) points out to his sister that he has been "kicked out for less." Fallon stands in the middle of the mansion alone, asking someone to help her carry her luggage.

It can be recalled that Fallon was kicked out of the house by her father after he found out that she was responsible for leaking Cristal's sex tape in the previous episode, titled "Company Slut."

With Fallon gone, Claudia will take her place. The teaser shows Claudia in her hospital bed. Cristal feels bad enough about the whole situation that she invites Claudia to stay at the Carrington mansion with her and Blake. Anders (Alan Dale), of course, criticizes Cristal's decision. "Quite an array of strays you're collecting," he tells her.

The previous episode saw Blake accidentally hitting Claudia with his car, something Sammy Jo points out to her. He encourages her to "take what you deserve," which apparently means going through their closet and trying on their clothes. But, even though Cristal has already apologized and is trying to make up for everything by inviting Claudia into her home, it is clear that she is not over it yet.

"He told me he was leaving me, and now I know it was for you," Claudia angrily tells Cristal before throwing a vase against the wall and telling her to get out.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.