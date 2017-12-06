Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Cristal's (Nathalie Kelley) past coming back to haunt her.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Best Things in Life," states that Cristal's past rearing its ugly head once again will jeopardize her future with Blake (Grant Show). Speaking of the past, Steven (James Mackay) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) will join forces in order to fix a previous transgression. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), on the other hand, will attempt to rise above and move on from an old romantic interest.

The Carringtons will definitely have a lot on their hands with their past troubles coming to light. On top of it all, though, the city's Annual Tree Lighting ceremony will bring brightness over everything.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Cristal walking to her car. However, inside the vehicle, she is greeted with a surprising and terrifying gift. She picks up a note with the name "Celia" written on it. It remains to be seen who this "Celia" is or what her intentions are. However, things go from bad to worse when Cristal opens the accompanying ice chest. She is taken aback by all the bloodied fish heads inside.

Back at the Carrington mansion, Cristal is caught off guard by Anders (Alan Dale). Due to her surprise, she accidentally drops the chest full of fish heads. Anders sees everything scattered on the floor.

"When the gold digger has gold diggers, I think it's time to come clean," Anders snarkily tells Blake's new wife.

Police Chief Stansfield (Michael Beach) shows up in Blake's office. He informs Blake that he is worried about Steven, but the Carrington patriarch does not seem to care much about the issue. It looks like he will regret it, though, as Steven is seen being kidnapped while walking alone to his car. Stansfield reminds Blake what should be important to him.

"What good's all the money, Blake, if you don't have the family to spend it on?" Stansfield asks.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.