'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Jeff Tries to Win Fallon Back With a Ring

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see Jeff (Sam Adegoke) attempting to win Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) back with a ring.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Nothing But Trouble," states that Fallon will be set on freeing herself in terms of her professional and romantic life. However, her declaration may not stick for long, as Jeff will try to do everything in his power to get her back.

Meanwhile, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) will have a hard time dealing and coping with Blake's (Grant Show) unconventional moral compass. But, she will also have her own moral issues to manage, as she stumbles onto a gray area as well.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Jeff and Monica (Wakeema Hollis) driving in a car. Monica points out that Jeff had asked for her assistance in winning Fallon back, so she will take care of everything.

The next scene shows Monica making good on her word. She and Fallon go out to a club, with the aim of talking up her brother to the Carrington heiress. Monica tells Fallon that Jeff bought her a ring, which can only mean that he is serious about their relationship.

Elsewhere, Michael (Robert Christopher Riley) feels uneasy. He knows that there is something he is missing, though it is unknown whether he will actually find out the truth.

Blake, on the other hand, explains to his new wife that he is always left to do the cleaning. But it looks like his business dealings will come around to bite him in the back, as people against him are plotting to take him down.

The final scene goes back to Fallon, who seems to be falling right back into Jeff's arms. Jeff presents a ring, just as Monica said, and gets down on one knee.

"It's yours if you want it," he tells her.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.